Discastery sees need to explore excommunication for corruption, mafia association

June 19, 2017

The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, in conjunction with the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences, hosted an “International Debate on Corruption” on June 15.

Archbishop Silvano Tomasi said that the event’s purpose was

to inform public opinion, to identify concrete steps that can help to arrive at policies and laws that eventually prevent corruption, because corruption is like a woodworm that infiltrates the processes of development for poor countries or in rich countries, which ruins the relations between institutions and people. Therefore, the effort we are making is that of creating a mentality, a culture of justice that combats corruption in favour of the common good.

In a statement issued following the debate, the Dicastery said that “at present there is a need to further explore at international level and in relation to the legal doctrine of the Church, the issue of excommunication for corruption and mafia association.”

