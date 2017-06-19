Catholic World News

Papal condolences following Grenfell Tower fire

June 19, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in Pope Francis’s name in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the devastating fire in London and of the tragic loss of life and injury,” Cardinal Parolin said in his June 17 telegram to Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster.

“He entrusts the souls of those who have died to the Lord’s loving mercy and offers his heartfelt condolences to their families,” Cardinal Parolin continued. “With appreciation for the brave efforts of the emergency service personnel and all committed to supporting those who have lost their homes, His Holiness invokes upon the local community God’s blessings of strength and peace.”

