Pope names no. 2 official of new dicastery

June 16, 2017

Pope Francis has named Father Bruno Marie Duffé as the secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The dicastery, led by Cardinal Peter Turkson, came into existence on January 1.

Father Duffé, 66, is a priest of the Archdiocese of Lyon, France. A moral theologian and ethicist, he co-founded the Institute of Human Rights of the Catholic University of Lyon in 1985 and directed it until 2004. Since 2005, he has served as professor of ethics at the Centre Léon Bérard in Lyon.

