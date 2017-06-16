Catholic World News
Austrian bishops discuss security
June 16, 2017
Listening to military experts, the bishops of Austria discussed global security and security at churches during their summer meeting at the Marian shrine of Mariazell.
All are “called to deal with the current terrorist threat with prudence and faith in God,” but “terrorists do not rule the world,” said Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, who noted that plain-clothes detectives are always present when he celebrates Mass in his cathedral.
References:
- Austria: Bishops Conference, a meeting about security in the country, in the world and in places of worship (SIR)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!