Israeli official sees ‘obvious progress’ in negotiations with Vatican

June 16, 2017

An Israeli government official said that he sees signs of “obvious progress” in negotiations with the Vatican toward a final diplomatic agreement establishing the legal and economic status of Church institutions in the Holy Land.

On June 13, the Bilateral Permanent Working Commission between the Holy See and the State of Israel held a meeting in Rome. The chief Israeli negotiator was Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s Minister for Regional Cooperation.

The following day, Hanegbi attended the papal general audience and met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary of State for Relations with States, who did not take part in the June 13 negotiations.

“During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the obvious progress made in concluding the Financial Agreements between Israel and the Holy See, thanks to the negotiations that took place at the plenary session on 13 June, in a friendly atmosphere reflecting the special relations between the two states and the two religions,” the Israeli embassy to the Holy See said in a statement.

