69 priests resign posts in Indonesian diocese
June 16, 2017
Accusing their bishop of embezzling funds and having an affair, 69 of the 167 priests in the Diocese of Ruteng, Indonesia, have resigned from their diocesan and parish posts.
Bishop Hubertus Leteng has denied the allegations, according to UCA News.
Father Martin Chen, the priests’ spokesman, said that the priests “demand renewal in pastoral work as well as in Church and financial management.”
-
Posted by: a son of Mary -
Today 12:57 PM ET USA
Wow that is a whole bunch of priests! Make the shepherd accountable? If this catches on, we could be on to something.