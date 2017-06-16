Catholic World News

69 priests resign posts in Indonesian diocese

June 16, 2017

Accusing their bishop of embezzling funds and having an affair, 69 of the 167 priests in the Diocese of Ruteng, Indonesia, have resigned from their diocesan and parish posts.

Bishop Hubertus Leteng has denied the allegations, according to UCA News.

Father Martin Chen, the priests’ spokesman, said that the priests “demand renewal in pastoral work as well as in Church and financial management.”

References: