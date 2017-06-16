Catholic World News

New Swedish cardinal: ‘Europe is not lost for Christianity’

June 16, 2017

Cardinal-designate Anders Arborelius, who was recently named Sweden’s first cardinal, said that the papal visit last fall has made the Church a more accepted part of the secular society.

“We are not only a little minority of second-class foreigners, but we belong to the society,” the bishop of Stockholm said in an interview with the Zenit news agency. “And I think for many Catholics, and for many Christians, this was a very important sign that the Pope was received by all the officials, the king, government, and so forth.”

“We can show the Pope that Europe is not lost for Christianity,” he added. “Even in our part of the world, it’s possible to live as a Christian and to receive an interest from non-faithful people to listen to our voices and that Christian voices in Sweden work very much together in many issues, migration, refugees, and so forth.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!