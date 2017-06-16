Catholic World News

WCC leader surveys ecumenical landscape

June 16, 2017

Olav Fykse Tveit, the Norwegian Lutheran who heads the World Council of Churches, said in a recent report that the contemporary ecumenical landscape can be interpreted in two ways.

On the one hand, “there are polarizing factors and anti-ecumenical dynamics in many of our churches and beyond.” On the other hand, “there is a stronger momentum for moving together, as pilgrims working and praying together for the values of justice and peace as signs of the kingdom of God present among us.”

“There is a willingness in the WCC constituencies and beyond, the Roman Catholic Church, in the World Evangelical Alliance, among Pentecostal churches and others, to seek a united witness and a common service, to unite our agendas and resources for those who need our joint attention and support the most,” he added.

The World Council of Churches, founded in 1948, is a fellowship of 348 Protestant and Orthodox bodies. The Catholic Church is not a member of the WCC but has engaged in ecumenical dialogue with it since 1965.

