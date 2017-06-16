Catholic World News

Turn to St. Anthony, Pope encourages faithful

June 16, 2017

At the conclusion of his June 14 general audience, Pope Francis recommended devotion to St. Anthony of Padua (1195-1231), whose memorial the Church celebrated the previous day.

Describing the saint as a “distinguished preacher and patron of the poor and the suffering,” the Pope told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square:

Dear young people, imitate the linearity of his Christian life; dear people who are sick, never tire of asking God the Father with his intercession for what you need; and you, dear newlyweds, compete in his school in knowledge of the word of God.

