Turn to St. Anthony, Pope encourages faithful
June 16, 2017
At the conclusion of his June 14 general audience, Pope Francis recommended devotion to St. Anthony of Padua (1195-1231), whose memorial the Church celebrated the previous day.
Describing the saint as a “distinguished preacher and patron of the poor and the suffering,” the Pope told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square:
Dear young people, imitate the linearity of his Christian life; dear people who are sick, never tire of asking God the Father with his intercession for what you need; and you, dear newlyweds, compete in his school in knowledge of the word of God.
