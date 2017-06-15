Catholic World News

Stolen relic of St. John Bosco is recovered

June 15, 2017

A relic of St. John Bosco, which was stolen from the basilica in Castelnuova, Italy earlier this month, has been recovered.

Police have arrested a man who, they believe, took the relic from its place behind the altar in the basilica that is built on the birthplace of St. John Bosco. The man had apparently intended to sell the reliquary for profit.

The relic—a segment of the saint’s brain, contained in a small urn—has been replaced in the basilica.

