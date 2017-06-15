Pope writes preface to Cardinal Turkson’s book on corruption
Pope Francis has contributed a preface to a new book-length interview with Cardinal Peter Turkson that focuses on the human costs of political corruption.
In his book Corrosion, due for publication this week, Cardinal Turkson, the prefect of the Vatican’s new dicastery for Intergral Human Development, speaks with journalist Vittorio Alberti about political corruption.
In his preface, Pope Francis writes that corruption is a curse on society, depriving the poor and providing fertile ground for organized crime, drug trafficking, and exploitation of both man and the environment. Bribery “contaminates every general perspective,” fosters the growth of special interests, and harms the common good, the Pope argues.
