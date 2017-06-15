Catholic World News

English political leader steps down, says party stands incompatible with Christian faith

June 15, 2017

The leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrat Party has resigned, saying that the party’s platform is no longer compatible with his Christian faith.

“To be a political leader, especially of a progressive liberal party in 2017, and to live as a committed Christian, to hold faithfully to the Bible’s teaching has felt impossible,” said Tim Farron. An Evangelical Christian, Farron said that “we are kidding ourselves if we think we yet livei n a tolerant, liberal society.”

During the recent election campaign, Farron was repeatedly attacked—sometimes by members of his own party—for past statements indicating that he believed homosexual acts and abortion to be sinful.

