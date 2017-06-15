Catholic World News

Bishops’ commission welcomes EU document on resilience

June 15, 2017

The European Commission and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy have issued a 24-page “Strategic Approach to Resilience in the EU’s external action.”

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) praised the document.

“COMECE welcomes the EU’s Joint Communication on resilience and encourages the EU to prioritize a people-centered approach in the implementation process,” the commission said in a statement. “We particularly welcome the EU’s intention to shift its External Action more towards anticipation, prevention and preparedness in order to tackle the structural causes of crisis and conflicts of different kinds.”

