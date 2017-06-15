Catholic World News

Papal support for Day for Life

June 15, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of support for the British bishops’ annual Day for Life, which takes place this year on June 18.

“Pope Francis invokes the protection of Our Lady, and entrusts to her, the Mother of the Living, the cause of life,” said the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Edward Adams. “He begs her intercession that those who believe in her Son may continue to bear witness to life and, together with all people of good will, contribute to a culture of truth and love.”

