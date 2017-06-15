Catholic World News

Maduro calls for papal intervention

June 15, 2017

Amid continued protests against his authoritarian regime, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said he would call upon Pope Francis to ask the opposition to stop “training children” to engage in protests.

Maduro’s remarks followed a meeting between the Pope and the Venezuelan bishops about the national crisis. Declining economic conditions in Venezuela have given rise to severe shortages of food and medical supplies. As the government has consolidated its authoritarian rule, sparking even more massive public protest demonstrations, the Catholic bishops have affirmed the right of the people to engage in peaceful demonstrations.

