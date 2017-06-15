Catholic World News

Australia: abuse victims angered by apology service

June 15, 2017

Some of the Australians who suffered abuse at a Catholic boarding school are angry that the school is apologizing within the context of a prayer service at the school.

At least 160 students were abused at St. Stanislaus College between the 1970s and 1990s, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“I don’t want a liturgy,” said one abuse victim. “It’s kind of like an insult, I feel. I mean to go to church knowing that the perpetrator was that Church—that would bring back for me, memories. Just to acknowledge, to say ‘you were wronged, you were hurt’—that would be good.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!