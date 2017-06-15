Catholic World News

US bishops ask forgiveness for role in abuse scandal

June 15, 2017

The US bishops gathered at the cathedral in Indianapolis on the evening of June 14 to express their prayer for victims of sexual abuse and their penance for their role in the abuse scandal.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta, who was president of the bishops’ conference when the coverage of the scandal was at its height in 2002, preached the homily.

“The Holy Father has called us respectfully to acknowledge our own share in causing the pain that so many are still enduring,” he said. “At this Mass, we bishops humbly and sincerely ask for the forgiveness of those who have been harmed, scandalized or dispirited by events that, even if they happened many years ago, remain ongoing sources of anguish for them and for those who love them.”

