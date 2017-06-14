Catholic World News

Cameroon bishops urge police action to solve bishop’s brutal murder

June 14, 2017

“Bishop Jean Marie Benoit Balla did not commit suicide; he was brutally murdered,” the Catholic bishops of Cameroon have said, calling for action to find those responsible for “this hateful, unacceptable crime.”

The bishops’ statement comes after an autopsy report that found Bishop Balla was “tortured and brutally murdered.” The autopsy clearly contradicted earlier statements by police that the bishop may have committed suicide.

The bishops urged public officials to investigate the murder thoroughly, and “to assume the noble task of protecting human life.” They observed that Bishop Balla is only the latest of several Catholic priests in Cameroon who have been “assassinated in circumstances still not clear today.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!