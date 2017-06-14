Catholic World News

Leader of Brazilian movement steps down amid rumors of Vatican investigation

June 14, 2017

Msgr. Joao Scognamiglio Cia Dias, the founder and superior of the movement known as the Heralds of the Gospel, has stepped down, opening the way for the selection of his successor.

Msgr. Cia, hwo is 77 years old, founded the Heralds of the Gospel in Brazil; the movement was formally recognized by the Vatican in 2001. The group has grown to have more than 4,000 members, with a presence in 70 different countries.

According to reporter Andrea Tornielli of La Stampa, the resignation of Msgr. Cia came after the Vatican ordered an investigation, led by the Brazilian Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz, into Heralds of the Gospel and the group’s links to another conservative Brazilian group: Tradition, Family, and Property.

