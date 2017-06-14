Catholic World News

Rome’s mayor calls for moratorium on immigration

Rome’s Mayor Virginia Raggi has asked the Italian government to stop the flow of immigrants into the country’s capital.

Saying that it is now “impossible” to accommodate the rising number of immigrants, Raggi appealed to the ministry of the interior for a moratorium. There are now over 350,000 foreign residents in Rome, accounting for nearly 13% of the population.

Raggi’s stand puts her in direct opposition to Pope Francis, who has urged a welcoming attitude toward refugees.

