Archbishop vacates apartment in Rome, offers it to Syrian refugees

June 14, 2017

Archbishop Konrad Krajewski has moved out of his apartment in Rome to make it available to a family of refugees from Syria.

The Polish archbishop, whose job as papal almoner involves coordinating the charitable activities of the Pope, said he was doing “nothing exceptional” by giving his home to a Syrian couple and their young child. “I do not have a family; I’m a simple priest,” he told La Repubblica. “Offering my apartment doesn’t cost me anything.”

Archbishop Krajewski is temporarily sleeping in an office on the top floor of the same building.

