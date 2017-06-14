Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘in God’s love is the source of all our hope’

June 14, 2017

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to Christian hope, Pope Francis devoted his June 14 audience to the relationship between God’s love and our hope.

“In our catechesis on Christian hope, we have found the source of that hope in God’s unconditional love, revealed for us in the coming of the Son and the gift of the Holy Spirit,” the Pope said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

“None of us can live without love,” he continued, according to the Vatican’s official English-language summary of the audience. “Happiness comes from the experience of knowing love, freely given and received. So much unhappiness in our world is born of the feeling of not being loved for our own sake.”

Pope Francis added:

Faith teaches us that God loves us with an infinite love, not for any merit of our own, but out of his sheer goodness. Even when we stray from him, God seeks us out, like the merciful father in the parable of the prodigal son, offers us forgiveness, and restores us to his embrace. In the words of Saint Paul: “While we still were sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:8), so that we might become beloved sons and daughters of our heavenly Father. Through the resurrection of Jesus and the grace of the Holy Spirit, we become sharers in God’s own life of love. May all of us find in God’s embrace the promise of new life and freedom. For in his love is the source of all our hope.

