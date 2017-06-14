Catholic World News

Holy See names new head of hospital that suffered financial scandal

June 14, 2017

The Holy See has appointed Antonio Maria Leozappa, a business attorney, as the president of the Luigi Maria Monti Foundation, which runs the Dermatological Institute of the Immaculate Conception in Rome.

In 2013, Father Franco Decaminada, the Institute’s administrator, was charged with stealing $5 million from the hospital.

“The Holy See continues to be close to the Dermatological Institute of the Immaculate Conception, which, more than one hundred years after its foundation, is today one of the most important hospitals in Europe, an institute for treatment and research specializing in the treatment of skin diseases,” the Vatican press office said in a statement.

The Holy See thanked Leozappa’s predecessor, Maria Pia Garavaglia, “for the work she has accomplished at a time of great difficulty.”

