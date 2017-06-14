English bishop: Trump on ‘wrong side of history’ on climate change
June 14, 2017
In a letter to the editor of the Times of London, a Catholic bishop in England strongly criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
Stating that Trump is on the “wrong side of history,” Bishop John Arnold of Salford described the president’s decision an “abdication of responsibility.” The prelate added that climate change is “an issue that will define our time.”
References:
-
Posted by: TheJournalist64 -
Today 6:28 PM ET USA
As I have noted before, four things need to be known with certainty: 1) the earth is warming (probably) 2) it's due to human causes (maybe) 3) it's bad (we do know that global cooling brings on starvation and epidemics, but warming, not so) 4) we can fix it by human intervention (that has been totally disproven.) Best not to be on the wrong side of science.
-
Posted by: jalsardl5053 -
Today 6:16 PM ET USA
As is so common these days for these folks to get it wrong: the president's decision represents another high point in the exercise of responsibility. However, the prelate is right that climate change is an issue that will define our time; just ask any mammoth, sabre-tooth, or sloth! Of course, this holds to Pope Francis' agenda which, unfortunately, is a major distraction from real issues.
-
Posted by: jackbene3651 -
Today 6:04 PM ET USA
Perhaps this bishop is hoping for a red hat.
-
Posted by: dover beachcomber -
Today 5:37 PM ET USA
Gee, I'm trying to find information online about Bishop Arnold's background in climatology -- you know, the kind of thing that would make him an authoritative voice in this field of science -- but I'm just not having any luck. I wonder why that is?
-
Posted by: rghatt6599 -
Today 5:15 PM ET USA
Didn't the Church abandon triumphalism at Vatican Council II? The phrase the "wrong side of history" is mere leftist triumphalism. Present day progressives arrogantly assume their triumph in time. However Catholic bishops should humbly be preparing their flock for the end times and the 4 last things. The real abdication of responsibility is by our bishops who are comfortable speaking out on worldly matters but are hesitant or unwilling to proclaim the timeless faith and morals of the church
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 8:03 AM ET USA
Where were all the "outspoken" Catholic prelates when Obama imposed HHS mandate?