English bishop: Trump on ‘wrong side of history’ on climate change

June 14, 2017

In a letter to the editor of the Times of London, a Catholic bishop in England strongly criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Stating that Trump is on the “wrong side of history,” Bishop John Arnold of Salford described the president’s decision an “abdication of responsibility.” The prelate added that climate change is “an issue that will define our time.”

