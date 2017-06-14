Catholic World News

Eastern Catholic leader recalls 70th anniversary of deportation of Ukrainians

June 14, 2017

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has recalled the 70th anniversary of Operation Vistula, in which the Communist governments of Poland and the Soviet Union forcibly deported over 140,000 Ukrainians from their homes in Poland.

“Seventy years ago, a mortal danger loomed over our Church in postwar Poland,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “The anniversary of the criminal deportation must serve us the opportunity to heal the memory, so that knowing the truth, through the power and acts of God’s Spirit, we become freer and stronger.”

