Nigerian Jesuit discusses kidnapping

June 14, 2017

Father Samuel Okwuidegbe, a Jesuit who was kidnapped for three days in April while on his way to give a retreat in Onitsha, Nigeria, has discussed his experience on the website of Africa’s Jesuit superiors.

“In all these things God revealed to me that I was never abandoned while in the forest, even if I was out of reach and in danger, that God heard the prayers and was with me,” he said. “I was in the valley of the shadow of death and God intervened with all these prayers from people all over the world. If it were not for all these prayers, I would not have survived this ordeal.”

