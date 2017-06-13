Catholic World News

Pope adds new meeting to schedule for bishops’ ad limina visits

June 13, 2017

Pope Francis has added a new step to the procedure for bishops’ ad limina visits to Rome, having the visiting bishops meet in a group with leaders of the Roman Curia.

All of the world’s Catholic bishops are expected to visit the Vatican every five years. These “ad limina” visits are scheduled by country and metropolitan region, so that groups of bishops from one region will travel to Rome at the same time. During these visits, the bishops meet individually with the heads of different Vatican congregations, to report on the state of the Church in their dioceses. The ad limina visit traditionally concludes with an audience with the Pope.

Pope Francis has changed the procedure for that final audience, holding an open discussion with each visiting group of bishops rather than—as in past pontificates—delivering a prepared address. The Pope has also added another meeting, in which the bishops meet in groups with some top Vatican officials.

