Irish bishops say Church now faces in country

June 13, 2017

Two Irish bishops have remarked on the growing hostility toward the Church in that country.

“People from abroad are often astonished at the antipathy to the Church displayed in our country,” said Bishop Leo O’Reilly of Kilmore. “It is not physical persecution but it is no less real for that.”

As he ordained a new priest in the Diocese of Ferns, Bishop Denis Brennan warned: “You will feel the anger and hostility that people have for the Church in general, directed at you.” He admitted that Church leaders feel “a lot of concern these days about the future.”

