Synod office launches web site for interaction with youth

June 13, 2017

In preparation for the October 2018 meeting of the Synod of Bishops, which will discuss youth and vocation, the office of the Synod has launched a new web site, designed to encourage contributions by young people.

The site features a questionnaire, to which young people are asked to respond. The results will help guide the preparation of a working document for the Synod’s discussion.

The Synod’s web site—http://youth.synod2018.va—will be available to the public as of June 14, with the online questionnaire and related information available in English, Italian, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

