Catholic World News

Mexican priests are targets of violence

June 13, 2017

“Violence against the clergy has increased in recent years, but nothing concrete has been done to stop it,” reports Father Omar Sotelo, the director of the Catholic Multimedia Centre in Mexico.

In the past five years, seventeen Catholic priests have been killed in Mexico. Two others are missing, and two have been the targets of attempt kidnapping.

Two priests are currently recovering from serious wounds inflicted by assailants: Father Juan Antonio Zambrano Garcia, who was attacked at his parish in Tijuana last week; and Father José Miguel Machorro, who was stabbed on the altar as he finished celebrating Mass in May.

