Catholic World News

Algeria: Catholic church demolished to make way for new mosque

June 13, 2017

Authorities in Algeria have demolished a Catholic church in Sidi Moussa, a town south of Algiers, and plan to build a mosque and Islamic school on the site.

Government officials said that the church had become unsafe because of structural deterioration.

The Algerian constitution guarantees freedom of worship, but also proclaims Islam as the state’s official religion and bars all practices contrary to Islamic law.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!