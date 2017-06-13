Catholic World News

Report: 190 incidents of anti-Christian violence in Sri Lanka since 2015

June 13, 2017

The National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri Lanka said recently that there have been 190 incidents of anti-Christian violence since 2015, including at least 20 this year.

Muslims have also been subjected to attacks.

“The failure of the police to protect people subjected to violence is an abdication of the government’s duty to protect all citizens equally,” stated the National Peace Council, according to a June 5 AsiaNews report.

The council added, “The rise in verbal and physical violence has been accompanied by public statements that Sri Lanka is a Sinhalese and Buddhist country with the implication that ethnic and religious minorities have a lesser place.”

The nation of 22.2 million is 70% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 10% Muslim, and 6% Catholic.

