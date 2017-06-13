Catholic World News

500,000 people see relics of St. Nicholas in Moscow

June 13, 2017

The number of pilgrims who have come to Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow to venerate the relics of St. Nicholas has surpassed 500,000, according to a spokesman for the Moscow patriarchate.

The average wait to see the relics—which have left Bari, Italy, for the first time in 930 years—is nine hours. The relics will be venerated in Moscow, and then in Saint Petersburg, for nearly seven more weeks.

