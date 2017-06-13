Catholic World News

500,000 people see relics of St. Nicholas in Moscow

June 13, 2017

The number of pilgrims who have come to Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow to venerate the relics of St. Nicholas has surpassed 500,000, according to a spokesman for the Moscow patriarchate.

The average wait to see the relics—which have left Bari, Italy, for the first time in 930 years—is nine hours. The relics will be venerated in Moscow, and then in Saint Petersburg, for nearly seven more weeks.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: 1Jn416 - Jun. 13, 2017 1:15 PM ET USA

    The response of the Russian people to these relics is astonishing, and puts the Western Church to shame. There are many videos on YouTube showing the great honor they give to this saint. This is one of my favorites. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mU2DwYTQ7QU

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.