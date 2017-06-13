500,000 people see relics of St. Nicholas in Moscow
June 13, 2017
The number of pilgrims who have come to Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow to venerate the relics of St. Nicholas has surpassed 500,000, according to a spokesman for the Moscow patriarchate.
The average wait to see the relics—which have left Bari, Italy, for the first time in 930 years—is nine hours. The relics will be venerated in Moscow, and then in Saint Petersburg, for nearly seven more weeks.
References:
- Some 500,000 pilgrims bow to St. Nicholas remains as 3 km line forms outside the Moscow cathedral (Interfax)
- Over 300,000 view relics of St. Nicholas in Moscow (CWN, 6/6)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: 1Jn416 -
Jun. 13, 2017 1:15 PM ET USA
The response of the Russian people to these relics is astonishing, and puts the Western Church to shame. There are many videos on YouTube showing the great honor they give to this saint. This is one of my favorites. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mU2DwYTQ7QU