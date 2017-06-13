Catholic World News

Taizé works to bridge St. Louis racial divide

Three years after the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, 1,000 people have taken part in a Taizé “walk of trust.”

Archbishop Robert Carlson of St. Louis invited the French ecumenical monastic community to organize the event, which was preceded by 40 “evenings of trust” in which people prayed and conversed.

“There are those in our community who unfortunately are paralyzed by fear,” said Archbishop Carlson. “It is my hope that this pilgrimage is not the culmination of a conversation on trust, not merely the end of a year’s work of preparation and meetings, but rather that the pilgrimage sparks within us a desire to learn more, to love more, to love more perfectly.”

