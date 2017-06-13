Catholic World News

Prelate: people have a right to migrate for their survival

June 13, 2017

A Guatemalan bishop who has traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, for a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council emphasized that “people must have a right to migrate when their very lives are at stake, when their own country does not provide them with their basic right to live a dignified life.”

“A human being is worth more than money or than the international politics of countries who are only interested in their protecting own wellbeing,” said Bishop Álvaro Ramazzini of Huehuetenango. “I feel outrage when I consider that the poverty of so many people in Guatemala is the result of an unjust economic system. It must be reformed.”

