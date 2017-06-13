Moscow patriarch emphasizes Christian link between Russia, Latin America
June 13, 2017
In a speech to Latin American ambassadors to Russia, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow emphasized the ties that bind Russian Orthodox Christians to Christians in Latin America.
“I have always felt, especially at that time, that Russia and Latin America have many things in common,” he said. “First, the very strong living Christian faith; it is really a faith of millions. Christianity in our country and in Latin America is an important factor of not only people’s spiritual but also intellectual life.”
He continued:
Just as in our country, in Latin America I have seen overcrowded churches, examples of remarkable Christian mission, also amidst the poor. I noted the great interest in Russia wherever we met with very warm and emotional manifestations of sympathy towards us.
The nations of Western Europe and North America, on the other hand,
used to be leaders of the Christian world, but they are ceasing to be such. Unlike them, in Latin America churches are not sold to accommodate some secular institutions in them, nor are churches closed but, on the contrary, are being built in a great number in Russia. We have the religious life on the rise, and it is what Russia and Latin American countries have in common.
References:
- Patriarch Kirill meets with heads of diplomatic missions of Latin American countries in Russia (Moscow Patriarchate)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Jun. 13, 2017 3:03 PM ET USA
I am glad that Russian prelates have denounced in the strongest possible terms any link to, support, sympathy, nostalgia, love, appreciation, respect, or kind regard for the murderous Soviet system. It takes a strong, thoughtful, and repentant people to admit such a grievous error and commit to move beyond it. Patriarch Kirill is correct in his assessment of the undermining of the Church by the atheistic governments of the West. I disagree that the Latin Americans are any better than northerners
-
Posted by: Frodo1945 -
Jun. 13, 2017 7:11 AM ET USA
The dear Patriarch has a short memory. Churches are being built in Russia only because so many were destroyed by Stalin and the Communists in their great effort to create the ideal atheistic state.