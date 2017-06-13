Catholic World News
June 14: US bishops’ day of prayer, penance for sexual abuse
June 13, 2017
As the US bishops gather in Indianapolis on June 14, they will offer a Mass of prayer and penance at the cathedral for victims of sexual abuse within the Church.
The Mass is a response to the Pope’s invitation to episcopal conferences to commemorate a day of prayer and penance for abuse victims.
References:
- U.S. Bishops Will Gather for a Mass of Prayer and Penance for Healing of Survivors of Clergy Sex Abuse; Mass Will Mark Opening of June Plenary Assembly (USCCB)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!