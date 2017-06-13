Catholic World News

June 14: US bishops’ day of prayer, penance for sexual abuse

June 13, 2017

As the US bishops gather in Indianapolis on June 14, they will offer a Mass of prayer and penance at the cathedral for victims of sexual abuse within the Church.

The Mass is a response to the Pope’s invitation to episcopal conferences to commemorate a day of prayer and penance for abuse victims.

