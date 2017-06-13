Catholic World News

‘Night of the churches’ in France

June 13, 2017

The Bishops’ Conference of France is encouraging all French parishes to open their doors to their local communities as night falls on June 24, the Solemnity of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist.

Parishes are commemorating the “night of the churches” in various ways, including Scripture readings, concerts, singing, and exhibitions.

Some parishes have announced they will open their doors on other evenings during the following week, up until July 2.

