Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals holding 20th meeting

June 12, 2017

The Council of Cardinals is meeting in Rome this week, to discuss possible changes in the organization of the Roman Curia.

This week’s meeting will be the 20th session for the Council, which was formed by Pope Francis to him help fulfill his mandate for Vatican reforms.

The meetings will be held on Monday through Wednesday, June 12- 14. As usual, Pope Francis is expected to participate actively in the sessions, except on Wednesday when he holds his weekly public audience.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!