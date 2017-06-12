Catholic World News

Exorcisms on the rise in France

June 12, 2017

The number of exorcisms performed in Francis has risen sharply over the past ten years.

“There is a very clear increase,” says Father Emmanuel Coquet, an official of the French bishops’ conference. “Exorcists have been stunned to see the phenomenon take on wider and wider scope.

