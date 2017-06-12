Catholic World News

Pope asks cardinals to inform him about travels

June 12, 2017

Pope Francis has asked the cardinals who live in Rome to inform him about their plans for foreign travel.

Cardinal Angelo Sodano, in his capacity as dean of the College of Cardinals, has written to the cardinals who reside in Rome, reminding them of the “noble tradition” that cardinals informed the Pontiff about “the period of their absence from Rome and the address of their stay.” Cardinal Sodano indicated that he was writing at the Pope’s request.

The policy allows the Pope to be informed about the travel and activities—including speaking appearances—of cardinals who work in the Roman Curia and those retired prelates who still live in Rome.

