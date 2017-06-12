Catholic World News

Dozens of Iraqi Christians arrested in immigration roundup, face deportation

June 12, 2017

US immigration officials seized about 40 Chaldean Christians in the Detroit area on June 11 in a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Those who were arrested now face possible deportation. In many cases they were already under orders to leave the US, and in most cases they had criminal records.

Supporters of the Chaldean immigrants fear that if they are forced to return to Iraq, they could face persecution there.

