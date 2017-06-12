Catholic World News

Prelates tell Senate that House GOP’s health care bill has ‘many serious flaws’

June 12, 2017

Four bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said recently in a letter to senators that the American Health Care Act (AHCA), passed by the House of Representatives in a 217-213 vote, has “many serious flaws.”

“Most troubling are unacceptable changes to Medicaid that reports indicate will leave millions of additional people uninsured in the years ahead,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Fl., and Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin.

After offering six moral principles, the prelates made ten suggestions related to “retain[ing] the positive elements of the bill,” including protection for the unborn, and “remedy[ing] its grave deficiencies,” such as lack of conscience protection.

“The Catholic Church remains committed to ensuring the fundamental right to medical care, a right which is in keeping with the God-given dignity of every person, and the corresponding obligation as a country to provide for this right,” the bishops concluded. “Health care debates must not be reduced to only those elements which appear most politically expedient; those without a strong voice in the process must not bear the brunt of attempts to cut costs.”

