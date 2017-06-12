Catholic World News

Cardinal Re replaces Cardinal Etchegaray as vice-dean of College of Cardinals

June 12, 2017

Pope Francis has dispensed Cardinal Roger Etchegaray, 94, from his duties as vice-dean of the College of Cardinals at the prelate’s request and has approved the election of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 83, as his successor.

Cardinal Etchegaray has served as vice-dean since 2005 and survived an attack during Christmas Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in 2009. He had previously served as auxiliary bishop of Paris (1969-70), archbishop of Marseille (1970-85), and president of the Pontifical Council “Cor Unum” (1984-95). St. John Paul II created him a cardinal in 1979.

The six cardinals whom various popes have named cardinal bishops elected Cardinal Re, prefect emeritus of the Congregation of Bishops, as the new vice-dean, and Pope Francis approved the election.

The cardinal bishops are Cardinal Angelo Sodano, 89, the College’s dean; Cardinal Re; Cardinal Etchagaray; Cardinal Francis Arinze, 84; Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, 82; and Cardinal José Saraiva Martins, 85.

