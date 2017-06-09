Catholic World News

Pope sees women’s role as key to inter-religious dialogue

June 09, 2017

In a June 9 address to members of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Pope Francis called for “greater recognition of women’s capacity to educate in universal brotherhood.”

Women play a key role in inter-religious dialogue, the Pope said, because of their capacity as educators. “The woman has always been at the center of family education, not only as a mother,” he said. “The contribution of women in the field of education is inestimable.”

The Pontiff expressed regret that “today the figure of the woman as educator in universal fraternity is obscured and often not acknowledged.” He remarked that women and their children “are indeed among the most frequent victims of blind violence.” Yet at the same time, he said, “women are often the only ones who accompany others, especially those who are the weakest in the family and in society, victims of conflicts, and those who must face everyday challenges.”

Finally, the Pope said: “Women are engaged, often more than men, at the level of ‘dialogue of life’ in the inter-religious sphere.”

