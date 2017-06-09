Catholic World News

India: school book describes Jesus as a demon; Christians demand removal

June 09, 2017

Christians in India’s Gujarat state are asking officials to remove a book that is currently in use in public schools, in which Jesus is described as a demon.

The book is “simply unacceptable and should be removed immediately,” said a spokesman for the Christian protesters, noting the law that bans deliberate offenses against religious faith. Gujarat’s education minister said that reference was a typographical error, and “the mistake will soon be resolved.”

