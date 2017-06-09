Catholic World News

Egypt’s interior minister suggests Christians avoid churches for safety

June 09, 2017

Egypt’s interior minister has advised Christians to curtail their visits to churches and monasteries in light of the rash of violence targeted against Christians.

The government minister, Magdi Abdel Ghaffar, said that security will be tightened around churches, but in light of the current state of emergency he suggested that Christians should avoid public displays and should worship quietly.

The statement from the interior minister contradicts appeals from Egyptian tourism officials, who are encouraging Christian visitors.

