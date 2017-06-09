Catholic World News

Mexican bishops launch drive to support Venezuelan poor in crisis

June 09, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Mexico have issued a statement of support for the people of Venezuela, calling for donations to ease a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

The bishops said that the “already unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Venezuela” is growing steadily worse, leaving many people without adequate food and medical supplies. Children and the poor are most vulnerable, they note.

The bishops’ statement points to the 700% annual inflation rate in Venezuela, which is now expected to rise, and the shortage of about 85% of all medicines. The number of cases of malnutrition has tripled in the past two years, they note.

