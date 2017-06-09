Catholic World News

Iranian priest: Christians, Muslims deplore ISIS attacks in Tehran

June 09, 2017

The Iranian priest who serves as national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies deplored the June 7 ISIS terrorist attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the nation’s supreme leader from 1979 to 1989.

23 people died and 43 were injured in the attacks.

“I am saddened by such inhumane acts, mostly accomplished by people who present themselves faithful to God and Islam, and therefore spread a false image of faith and religion,” said Father Hormoz Aslani Babroudi, according to a Fides report.

“Iranian Muslim and Christian people will always be united in defending the principles of their faith and their country,” he added.

