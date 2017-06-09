Catholic World News
Striking teachers in Colombia take over 16th-century church
June 09, 2017
Forty striking teachers in Colombia have taken over the Church of San Francisco in Bogota to use as a bargaining chip—with the permission of the parish priest, according to a television news report.
“After the Mass, the protesters asked the priest for permission to hold a permanent vigil,” according to teleSUR. “With his blessing, the doors of the 16th-century church were closed, locking out police officers.”
