Striking teachers in Colombia take over 16th-century church

June 09, 2017

Forty striking teachers in Colombia have taken over the Church of San Francisco in Bogota to use as a bargaining chip—with the permission of the parish priest, according to a television news report.

“After the Mass, the protesters asked the priest for permission to hold a permanent vigil,” according to teleSUR. “With his blessing, the doors of the 16th-century church were closed, locking out police officers.”

